Oregon State to be without starting quarterback Chance Nolan for Week 6 matchup against Stanford

Oregon State will turn to Ben Gulbranson to make his first career college start at quarterback, after news that starter Chance Nolan did not travel with the Beavers due to a neck injury.

Nolan appeared to have injured his neck after after being tackled against Utah, which resulted in him landing awkwardly.

Gulbranson has completed 15-of-25 passes this season for 225 yards, and has thrown two interceptions.

This gives Stanford a prime opportunity to secure their first win against an FBS team in over a year. A win here could also get Stanford back on track after they lost their last three matchups by double digit margins. Look for the defense to dial up a few more blitzes than normal in obvious passing situations in order to make Gulbranson feel uncomfortable in the backfield.

If you are a person who partakes in betting, the line for this game has now moved to Oregon State -4.5, so plan your bets accordingly.