Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

The Pac-12 is full of plenty of great programs (for now ) and unlike some other conferences across the country, the conference has seen plenty of different schools win the conference title in football.

When you think of the modern Pac-12, outside of the brief USC dynasty and Oregon's run from 2009-2011, there hasn't been one team in particular that runs the conference like Alabama does the SEC. Dating back to 2015 there has been a different champion in six of the seven seasons, as Oregon repeated in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

With Utah winning their first Pac-12 title this past season, I thought it would be interesting to see how many times each team has won the conference title and when their latest one was.

Honorable mention goes to Idaho, who was one of three schools that won a share of the conference back in 1927. This list also will not include the conference titles that USC had vacated from the 2004 and 2010 season. Let's take a look at which teams have won the most or least amount of conference titles, and keep in mind this includes all variations of the Pac-12.