Skip to main content
Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

The overall leader in conference championships may come as a surprise to some

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The overall leader in conference championships may come as a surprise to some

The Pac-12 is full of plenty of great programs (for now ) and unlike some other conferences across the country, the conference has seen plenty of different schools win the conference title in football. 

When you think of the modern Pac-12, outside of the brief USC dynasty and Oregon's run from 2009-2011, there hasn't been one team in particular that runs the conference like Alabama does the SEC. Dating back to 2015 there has been a different champion in six of the seven seasons, as Oregon repeated in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. 

With Utah winning their first Pac-12 title this past season, I thought it would be interesting to see how many times each team has won the conference title and when their latest one was. 

Honorable mention goes to Idaho, who was one of three schools that won a share of the conference back in 1927. This list also will not include the conference titles that USC had vacated from the 2004 and 2010 season.  Let's take a look at which teams have won the most or least amount of conference titles, and keep in mind this includes all variations of the Pac-12. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

12. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Conference Championships: 0

Most recent: N/A

Note: Won the Big 12 in 2001

11. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

Conference Championships: 1

Most recent: 1993

10. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

Conference Championships: 1

Most recent: 2021 

9. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) jumps over Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arziona, on Nov. 27, 2021.

Conference Championships: 3

Most recent: 2007

8. Washington State

Washington State's Konner Gomes (77) celebrates with De'Zhaun Stribling (88) as he makes a touchdown in the third quarter at the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Central Michigan at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference Championships: 4

Most recent: 2002

7. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Conference Championships: 5

Most recent: 2000

6. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Conference Championships: 13

Most recent: 2020

5. Cal

USATSI_17062985

Conference Championships: 14

Most recent: 2006 

4. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.

Conference Championships: 15

Most recent: 2015

3. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Conference Championships: 17

Most recent: 1998

2. Washington

Nov 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48), linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) converge on a fumble by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Conference Championships: 17 

Most recent: 2018

1. USC

Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush (5) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 2006 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38.

Conference Championships: 37

Most recent: 2017 

In This Article (5)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

By Kevin Borbajust now
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Ranking the best Pac-12 uniforms

By Kevin Borba56 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Four-star defensive line target Enow Etta commits to Michigan

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Davis Mills still wants to prove a lot more in year two

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Phil Steele ranks Stanford's schedule as one of the toughest in the country

By Kevin Borba23 hours ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

ESPN may decide the fate of the Pac-12

By Kevin BorbaJul 12, 2022
Stanford Cardinal guard Lacie Hull (24) talks with head coach Tara VanDerveer against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
Basketball

Stanford Women's Basketball team set to host South Carolina this season

By Kevin BorbaJul 12, 2022
Tiger Woods plays a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods rips PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf

By Kevin BorbaJul 12, 2022