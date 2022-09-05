Paul Finebaum rips Pac-12 after tough Week 1 showing

The outings for the two top teams in the Pac-12 did not go as planned by any means.

Oregon was blown out of the water by the defending champion and No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs 49-3, and looked severely overmatched the entire game. Utah on the other hand lost 29-26 an unranked Florida team that has a new coaching staff. Needless to say, the college football world did not shy away from going after the Pac-12 and the conferences chances to put a team in the College Football Playoff.

One person who had one of the most harshest comments was ESPN's SEC analyst, Paul Finebaum. While on Get Up, Finebaum did not hold back when talking about the Pac-12's first weekend and playoff chances saying:

“I think you can declare the Pac-12 dead – or the Pac-10, whatever it is these days. They had the best shot, they had Utah playing Florida and remember: Florida fired a coach last year and they brought in a guy from Lafayette. Florida was supposed to lose this game, and if Utah can’t win on the road, I don’t think they’ll be a qualifier… To me, it’s over for the Pac-12,” Finebaum said during Monday’s Get Up broadcast on ESPN.

Whether or not the conference's chances are "dead" is to be seen, as Utah could win out and still make a case or USC could be seen as having a punchers chance as well. However, based on how the playoff committee has viewed the conference in the past, it will in fact be extremely difficult for a Pac-12 team to get a lot of consideration.

If the conference goes without a playoff representative, it will continue an unfortunate streak, as Washington was the last Pac-12 team to make the playoff when they made it in 2016.