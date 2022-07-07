Skip to main content
Previewing Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State

Previewing Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State

Stanford is looking to avenge one of their many losses from last season

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford is looking to avenge one of their many losses from last season

After a tough three week stretch that saw the Cardinal host the new look USC and visit both Oregon and Washington, Stanford gets to return home to play Oregon State.

This game ended in a blowout 35-14 win for the Beavers this past season, as Stanford struggled mightily without Tanner McKee behind center. He suffered a leg injury the week prior against Washington, thrusting freshman Ari Patu into the starting role. 

Patu along with the two other Stanford quarterbacks that made appearances combined to go for an abysmal 10-of-22 for 94 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The passing game got little help from the running game, as third string quarterback Isaiah Sanders led the team in rushing with 37 yards. 

It didn't help that the defense was absolutely thrashed by Chance Nolan, allowing the Beaver quarterback to go 19-of-25 for 257 passing yards, and two touchdowns. 

At this point in the season there it is likely that Stanford's record could be anywhere from 1-3 to 2-2. Depending on how healthy everyone can remain, and how well the trenches improve will determine how the Cardinal will do.

Here is everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State.

2021 Record: 7-5 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Head Coach: Jonathan Smith 

Total Offense Rank in 2021: #43

Total Defense Rank in 2021: #73

Passing Yards Per Game: #80 216.9 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #19 212 YPG

Key losses: B.J. Baylor (RB) and Teagan Quitoriano (TE)

Key Additions: Damien Martinez (RB) and Andrew Chatfield Jr. (LB) 

In This Article (2)

Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) runs the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State

By Kevin Borbajust now
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks on On3's NFL big board

By Kevin Borba53 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford QB target Dylan Lonergan projected to commit to Alabama

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium
Football

How Notre Dame's decision could impact Stanford

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Athlon Sports predicts a losing season for Stanford

By Kevin BorbaJul 6, 2022
A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC & Pac-12 in talks to form a "loose partnership"

By Kevin BorbaJul 6, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Esquer and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet before the game at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Ryan Bruno makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022