Previewing Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State

After a tough three week stretch that saw the Cardinal host the new look USC and visit both Oregon and Washington, Stanford gets to return home to play Oregon State.

This game ended in a blowout 35-14 win for the Beavers this past season, as Stanford struggled mightily without Tanner McKee behind center. He suffered a leg injury the week prior against Washington, thrusting freshman Ari Patu into the starting role.

Patu along with the two other Stanford quarterbacks that made appearances combined to go for an abysmal 10-of-22 for 94 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The passing game got little help from the running game, as third string quarterback Isaiah Sanders led the team in rushing with 37 yards.

It didn't help that the defense was absolutely thrashed by Chance Nolan, allowing the Beaver quarterback to go 19-of-25 for 257 passing yards, and two touchdowns.

At this point in the season there it is likely that Stanford's record could be anywhere from 1-3 to 2-2. Depending on how healthy everyone can remain, and how well the trenches improve will determine how the Cardinal will do.

Here is everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 5 matchup against Oregon State.

2021 Record: 7-5

Head Coach: Jonathan Smith

Total Offense Rank in 2021: #43

Total Defense Rank in 2021: #73

Passing Yards Per Game: #80 216.9 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #19 212 YPG

Key losses: B.J. Baylor (RB) and Teagan Quitoriano (TE)

Key Additions: Damien Martinez (RB) and Andrew Chatfield Jr. (LB)