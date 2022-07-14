Skip to main content
Ranking the best Pac-12 uniforms

The uniform game in the Pac-12 is as strong as any other conference

The Pac-12 conference is home to some of the most unique uniforms in all of college football, with some schools like Stanford taking a very traditional approach while schools like Oregon have what feels like a billion combinations.

With college football so close yet so far away, I thought it would be a fun challenge to rank who has the best uniforms in the conference. Since some Pac-12 schools have enough uniforms to give one away to every other school in the conference, I will be ranking the most recent home uniforms. 

With that being said, let's take a look at who is sporting the best uniforms in the Pac-12. 

12. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

11. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

10. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) jumps over Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arziona, on Nov. 27, 2021.

9. CAL

USATSI_17062985

8. Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

7. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.

6. Washington

USATSI_15272904

5. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium.

4. USC

Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (6) scores a touchdown against the BYU Cougars in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

3. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

2. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) and quarterback Ty Thompson (17), right, throw the ball before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.

1. Utah

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium
