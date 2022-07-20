Skip to main content
Ranking the Pac-12 helmets from best to worst

Who is sporting the best helmets in the Pac-12?

One of the biggest attractions to college football is the pageantry that comes along with it, something that very few sports even comes close to emulating.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the sport is not only the uniforms that the teams wear, but more specifically, the helmets. There are teams like Oregon who have different helmets every week, and then there are more traditional teams like Alabama whose helmets have been roughly the same since the invention of the helmet.

With the sport of college football in quiet place at the moment, besides the fact we are waiting for conference realignment news to break, there is little happening in terms of competition. So, with that being said, I thought it would be fun to rank the Pac-12 helmets to determine who has the best helmets in the conference. 

Now obviously everyone has different opinions, so I will provide some guidelines. First and foremost it will be a helmet from last season, so a team like Oregon who has had so many versions over the years will only be judged based on last year's. Secondly, I learned during my ranking of the Pac-12 uniforms, there are a lot of traditionalist fans, which I appreciate but will say I like some kind of flare. Let's dive in!

12. Cal

California Golden Bears helmet is raised into the air amongst fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

11. Arizona

Tight end Alex Lines #88 of the Arizona Wildcats walks to the field before the Territorial Cup game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

10. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) looks on during the Oregon State Spring Football game at Reser Stadium.

9. Washington State

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (52) lines up for a play against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

8. UCLA

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

7. USC

Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes as he is tackled by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins, losing his helmet, during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

6. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

5. Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

4. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

3. Oregon

2. Stanford

1. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory

