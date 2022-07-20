Ranking the Pac-12 helmets from best to worst

One of the biggest attractions to college football is the pageantry that comes along with it, something that very few sports even comes close to emulating.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the sport is not only the uniforms that the teams wear, but more specifically, the helmets. There are teams like Oregon who have different helmets every week, and then there are more traditional teams like Alabama whose helmets have been roughly the same since the invention of the helmet.

With the sport of college football in quiet place at the moment, besides the fact we are waiting for conference realignment news to break, there is little happening in terms of competition. So, with that being said, I thought it would be fun to rank the Pac-12 helmets to determine who has the best helmets in the conference.

Now obviously everyone has different opinions, so I will provide some guidelines. First and foremost it will be a helmet from last season, so a team like Oregon who has had so many versions over the years will only be judged based on last year's. Secondly, I learned during my ranking of the Pac-12 uniforms, there are a lot of traditionalist fans, which I appreciate but will say I like some kind of flare. Let's dive in!