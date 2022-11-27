Recapping Stanford's Week 13 Loss against BYU

Going into the second half trailing by 16, the Cardinal very much needed a strong opening drive to get some momentum.

They unfortunately did not get that, as their drive ended as quickly as it started to give BYU the ball back. Stanford was able to hold BYU scoreless on their next possession as the Cougars were unable to convert on 4th-and-inches

Stanford's offense faltered, and the defense was unable to hold off another BYU score. The Cougars were able to run it in off a reverse, as receiver Puka Nacua took the handoff 25-yards for the score. BYU now leads 35-12.

Stanford was able to finally answer a BYU score, as Ashton Daniels powered in a touchdown out of the wildcat. Up to this point, BYU's Jaren Hall appears to be done for the day. Freshman Jacob Conover who has yet to attempt a pass in college is now commanding the offense for BYU, and the Cougars clearly do not want to pass with him in.

The Cardinal scored again, this time Tanner McKee found Brycen Tremayne for a spectacular catch in the end zone for a touchdown that was almost overturned. With a chance to make it a one score game, there was a either high snap on the PAT or a terrible fake attempt making the score 35-26. Rather than going for the onside kick with a 4:39 left and two timeouts, the Cardinal relied on a defense that gave up over 350 yards rushing to get the ball back.

The Cougars got a couple first downs, and were able to run the clock out.

Stanford's season ends with a putrid 3-9 record, no issues resolved and a coach on the hot seat heading into the offseason.