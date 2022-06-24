Skip to main content

Some of David Shaw's most interesting answers from PFF's Twitter Space

The Stanford coach has major expectations for his team

Naturally, a part of every coaches job is to talk about how good the team will be the next season. No coach will ever address the media prior to the season and slander his team and talk about how bad they will be.

However, when a coach who is coming off two losing seasons in the last three years and is projected to finish with four wins talks about postseason aspirations, it is fair to be a bit surprised. 

Stanford head coach David Shaw did just that while being apart of PFF's Twitter Space, which is a platform on Twitter that allows for people from all over to connect and listen about their interests. Shaw voiced some very interesting opinions about 2022 about some of the players on the team, and the season outlook.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Stanford has had two losing seasons in the past three years which has led to fans starting to get a tad angsty. This is understandable considering that before the not so great seasons, Stanford had been one of the best programs across the country for the past decade. 

Shaw utilized being apart of the PFF Twitter Space to discuss his lofty expectations for this upcoming season, and while it may be some "coach talk" it is still quite a surprise that he felt that comfortable to make such substantial comments about the postseason.

Shaw also dove into players he thought would be standouts during the upcoming season, and the expectations he has for each of the individuals he mentioned. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting things he said while being asked about the upcoming 2022 season.

His thought's on how good Davis Mills and Tanner McKee were when evaluating them:

Shaw praised the route running of receiver Wilson:

Running back E.J. Smith is up next:

Shaw touched on what he expects from Kyu Blue Kelly:

His expectations for conference play and beyond:

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Some of David Shaw's most interesting answers from PFF's Twitter Space

By Kevin Borba14 seconds ago
USATSI_13471384
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does David Shaw rank among Pac-12 coaches?

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford makes top 4 of elite four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs with the ball in front of the San Jose State Spartans defense during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Stanford defeated San Jose State 42-17.
Football

Stanford and San Jose State football set to revive Bill Walsh Legacy Game

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Andrej Stojakaovic opens up about Stanford visit

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 2 matchup against USC

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022