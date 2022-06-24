Some of David Shaw's most interesting answers from PFF's Twitter Space

Naturally, a part of every coaches job is to talk about how good the team will be the next season. No coach will ever address the media prior to the season and slander his team and talk about how bad they will be.

However, when a coach who is coming off two losing seasons in the last three years and is projected to finish with four wins talks about postseason aspirations, it is fair to be a bit surprised.

Stanford head coach David Shaw did just that while being apart of PFF's Twitter Space, which is a platform on Twitter that allows for people from all over to connect and listen about their interests. Shaw voiced some very interesting opinions about 2022 about some of the players on the team, and the season outlook.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Stanford has had two losing seasons in the past three years which has led to fans starting to get a tad angsty. This is understandable considering that before the not so great seasons, Stanford had been one of the best programs across the country for the past decade.

Shaw utilized being apart of the PFF Twitter Space to discuss his lofty expectations for this upcoming season, and while it may be some "coach talk" it is still quite a surprise that he felt that comfortable to make such substantial comments about the postseason.

Shaw also dove into players he thought would be standouts during the upcoming season, and the expectations he has for each of the individuals he mentioned.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting things he said while being asked about the upcoming 2022 season.

His thought's on how good Davis Mills and Tanner McKee were when evaluating them:

Shaw praised the route running of receiver Wilson:

Running back E.J. Smith is up next:

Shaw touched on what he expects from Kyu Blue Kelly:

His expectations for conference play and beyond: