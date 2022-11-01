Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane

There's a six team race for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship, and the next few weeks of Pac-12 football will feature some amazing matchups.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we have to discuss what has most recently happened. All of the ranked teams won, even Utah who was without Cam Rising because prior to the game he decided he wasn't feeling it. UCLA handled Stanford fairly easily, Oregon got a gritty win over Cal thanks to another huge Bo Nix day, and USC was able to overcome all of their missing players to beat Arizona.

There are now five ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Utah, and No. 24 Oregon State. With the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out tonight, it will be interesting to see where they view all of these teams. 

Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffs lost a close one to Arizona State, and unfortunately may not win a game again this year considering they have to take on four of the six best teams in the conference. 

11. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Bears are continuing to underwhelm and have moved down again in the rankings. 

10. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

The Sun Devils made a change at quarterback, and it worked again. Trenton Bourguet appears to be the guy in Tempe.

9. Stanford

Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

We have bad offensive play and mascots getting suspended in Palo Alto. 

8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Arizona played USC a lot closer than most expected, but were unable to pull out the dub. They have a tough next two games, but seem like a team that can pull of an upset if they keep improving.

7. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

A loss to a team playing a backup quarterback and other reserves has to hurt the Cougars. 

6. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

The Huskies are on the outside looking in to the Pac-12 Championship race, but can keep their hopes alive with a win against Oregon State.

5. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

The Beavers finally were ranked, and now need to prove their ranking against Washington this week. 

4. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

They narrowly beat Washington State, and this week they play host to an Arizona team looking to ruin someone's season. 

3. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

They were banged up and beat Arizona, but now they have another trap game against Cal. 

2. UCLA

; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins handled Stanford easily, and continue to look like a great team. They have a trap game this week against Arizona State, and have to deal with Chip Kelly to Auburn rumors. 

1. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Ducks win didn't look pretty, but this team was still the unanimous No. 1. 

