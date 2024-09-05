Stanford Football Injury Free with Full Roster Available vs. Cal Poly
For the most part, the Stanford Cardinal were able to stay relatively healthy in week one, with the only injury occurring in the game happening when cornerback Zahran Manley went down in the second quarter, briefly heading to the medical tent to be evaluated. But, the injury proved to be nothing serious and Manley was soon able to go back in.
And for week two, it appears that the Cardinal will once again be fully healthy going into their week two showdown with Cal Poly as no players appear on any injury reports leading up to the game. With the practice week amping up and game preparation being at the forefront of everyone’s mind, having everyone ready and available once again will be a welcome sight for the 0-1 Cardinal.
Cal Poly is also going into the game injury free, with no injuries or ailments being listed on the latest Mustang injury report. As a result, every starter for both teams should be expected to suit up and be on the field, ensuring that both teams will have their best roster available come game day.
The game is set for Saturday, September 7 with kickoff slated for 4 p.m. (PT) at Stanford Stadium. For those not attending and looking to watch the game on TV, it will be available both on ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.