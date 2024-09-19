Stanford football injury update for week four against Syracuse
Once again, the Stanford Cardinal were able to leave their win over the Cal Poly Mustangs fairly healthy, with the only injury occurring when defensive lineman Tobin Phillips got hurt in the first quarter, leaving the game to be evaluated. And while it is not expected to be anything serious, Phillips was unable to return.
Heading into the team’s week four matchup against Syracuse, the Cardinal will field a fully healthy roster on offense. If Phillips is good to play, as he will be a game-time decision, the defense will take the field with a full complement of players. However, not playing at all against Cal Poly, another player whose status is still up in the air is defensive lineman Clay Patterson, who will also be a game time decision as he deals with an undisclosed ailment.
If both Phillips and Patterson can go, the Cardinal will again have a fully healthy team. However, if one of them is unable to go or both of them can’t, the defensive line depth will be severely tested in what figures to already be a tough match against Syracuse on the road.
As for Syracuse, offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh Jr. (leg), wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (hamstring) and defensive back Greg Delaine (undisclosed) are all questionable. Neither Wohlabaugh or Ross-Simmons have played yet this season.
The game is set for Friday, September 20 with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. (PT)/ 7:30 p.m. (ET) at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo with a subscription.