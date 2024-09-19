Stanford Football Unveils New Red Helmet Before Game Against Syracuse
The Stanford Cardinal will be entering uncharted territory when they take the field on Friday night in Syracuse. Not only will this be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, but it will also be Stanford's first taste of conference play as a member of the ACC.
To celebrate the occasion, the Cardinal unveiled brand new red helmets in a promo video on X.
They also released a few still shots for those that don't want to watch the 20 second clip.
Stanford used a red helmet last season as well, with "Stanford" spelled out on it, but this year's helmets are the first red helmets to use the school's "S" with a tree logo. Most of the helmets throughout the program's history have been white with the red "S," while there were also a couple of iterations of black helmets as recently as 2019. You can find a full lineup of Stanford helmet history here.
Stanford is 1-1 entering this week's matchup with Syracuse (2-0), and they have looked much better this season than they were in their first season under coach Troy Taylor. The team's depth has improved, the player's familiarity with the playbook is better on both sides of the ball, and the run defense has been one of the best in the country.
The new red helmets add a little swagger to this team as they look to pull off an upset in their first game against an ACC opponent as a member of the conference.