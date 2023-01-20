Skip to main content

Stanford hoops nabs their first Pac-12 win of the year over Oregon State

The Cardinal finally grabbed their first win in Pac-12 play this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Thursday night marked the first time Stanford's basketball team walked away from a Pac-12 game victorious, and the first time since November they beat a Power 5 team. 

Led by the Jones' Spencer and Michael (no relation), who had 18 apiece, Stanford was able to pull off the 67-46 victory over the Oregon State Beavers who ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12. Stanford came into the game last in the Pac-12, and having lost eight of their last 10 games, with both victories coming against mid-major programs. 

The key to their victory was the turnover margin, something that the Cardinal are typically on the wrong side of. Stanford turned Oregon State over 17 times to just nine. The Cardinal had one other player besides the Jones' in double figures in 7-foot-1 Frenchman Maxine Raynaud who finished with 12. Regardless of who put up the most points, there was a clear best play by Harrison Ingram who finished the game with 8 points, 6 assists, and 8 boards. Ingram skied for a monster put-back dunk over a defender that surely sent social media into a frenzy. 

The win was the most complete game of basketball Stanford has played in quite some time, and Jerod Haase and the team are hoping to carry that momentum forward. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The next three games will all be very winnable games for a Stanford team whose six wins have all come against Quad 4 teams. 

Stanford (6-12) is set to host a hot Oregon (11-8) team on Saturday. The Ducks come into Saturday's matchup having beaten their last three opponents by an average of 19 points, with one of those wins being against No. 9 Arizona. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal bench celebrates a 3-point basket against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Maples Pavilion.
Football

Stanford hoops nabs their first Pac-12 win of the year over Oregon State

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Jason Garrett cites NIL and transfer portal obstacles as reason he backed out of consideration for Stanford job

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford viewed as the favorite to land four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a

By Kevin Borba
Los Angeles, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer calls a timeout in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.
Basketball

No. 4 Stanford set to take on No. 8 Utah after suffering first Pac-12 loss since 2021

By Kevin Borba
Omaha, NE, USA; The Stanford Cardinal dugout watches action against the Auburn Tigers in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford baseball comes in at No. 3 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

By Kevin Borba
Pennsylvania Quakers helmet sits on a cart during the game between the Cornell Big Red and the Pennsylvania Quakers on November 6, 2021 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Football

Stanford set to host Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Mayberry

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Previewing Stanford's 2023 schedule

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford offers elite 2024 four-star athlete Kylan Fox

By Kevin Borba