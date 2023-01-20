Stanford hoops nabs their first Pac-12 win of the year over Oregon State

Thursday night marked the first time Stanford's basketball team walked away from a Pac-12 game victorious, and the first time since November they beat a Power 5 team.

Led by the Jones' Spencer and Michael (no relation), who had 18 apiece, Stanford was able to pull off the 67-46 victory over the Oregon State Beavers who ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12. Stanford came into the game last in the Pac-12, and having lost eight of their last 10 games, with both victories coming against mid-major programs.

The key to their victory was the turnover margin, something that the Cardinal are typically on the wrong side of. Stanford turned Oregon State over 17 times to just nine. The Cardinal had one other player besides the Jones' in double figures in 7-foot-1 Frenchman Maxine Raynaud who finished with 12. Regardless of who put up the most points, there was a clear best play by Harrison Ingram who finished the game with 8 points, 6 assists, and 8 boards. Ingram skied for a monster put-back dunk over a defender that surely sent social media into a frenzy.

The win was the most complete game of basketball Stanford has played in quite some time, and Jerod Haase and the team are hoping to carry that momentum forward.

The next three games will all be very winnable games for a Stanford team whose six wins have all come against Quad 4 teams.

Stanford (6-12) is set to host a hot Oregon (11-8) team on Saturday. The Ducks come into Saturday's matchup having beaten their last three opponents by an average of 19 points, with one of those wins being against No. 9 Arizona.