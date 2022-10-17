Skip to main content
Stanford opens up as a favorite for first time since Week 1

Stanford opens up as a favorite for first time since Week 1

Stanford has a chance to string back to back wins
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford has a chance to string back to back wins

After holding off Notre Dame in a tightly contested 16-14 victory, Stanford has a chance to win consecutive games for the first since last season when they beat USC and Vanderbilt in Weeks 2 and 3. 

Standing in their way is an Arizona State team who hasn't gotten off to the hottest of starts this year, as the Sun Devils have lost four of their last five games, and fired their head coach after their Week 3 loss to Eastern Michigan. They did beat Washington who Stanford lost to, but the oddsmakers clearly are confident that Stanford can build momentum off of their big win at Notre Dame.

The Cardinal are favored by three points, which also marks the first time since their Week 1 game against Colgate that Stanford has gone into a game as the favorite. They will be tasked with defending a solid quarterback with either Florida transfer Emory Jones or backup and recent sensation, Trenton Bourguet, have both shown flashes this season. 

If you are someone who partakes in gambling, another interesting note is that the Over/Under mark is currently set at 55.5.

Not only are they favored by the oddsmakers, but Stanford also has a 62.5% chance of winning according to ESPN's FPI. A win over Arizona State would mark the first time since last season that Stanford has beaten a Power 5 team. 

