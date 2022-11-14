Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

Despite having won eight of the last 10 meetings against their rival across the Bay, Stanford is not viewed by the oddsmakers as the favorite to win this year's Big Game.

They open up the week as 4.5 point underdogs, and according to ESPN's FPI have just a 36.3% chance at winning the matchup. This shouldn't really come as a surprise if you have been watching this Cardinal team, as even though the two teams are coming in with identical 3-7 records Cal has looked much more respectable in their losses against teams such as Washington, USC, and Oregon.

Stanford on the other hand has been free falling with no signs of stopping. Including their latest blowout loss to Utah, they have lost their last three games by a combined score of 132-34. The Cardinal have no running backs left on the roster and are forced to use a safety and full backs to fill, all while their coach continues to be on the hot seat.

A win here would show that this team still has some fight in them, but a loss would likely signify the inevitable of Shaw being on his way out, and possibly having lost the locker room. While they can no longer make a bowl game, they can finish out this season with some dignity.