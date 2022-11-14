Skip to main content

Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

Stanford is not viewed as the favorite to win the Axe
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite having won eight of the last 10 meetings against their rival across the Bay, Stanford is not viewed by the oddsmakers as the favorite to win this year's Big Game.

They open up the week as 4.5 point underdogs, and according to ESPN's FPI have just a 36.3% chance at winning the matchup. This shouldn't really come as a surprise if you have been watching this Cardinal team, as even though the two teams are coming in with identical 3-7 records Cal has looked much more respectable in their losses against teams such as Washington, USC, and Oregon. 

Stanford on the other hand has been free falling with no signs of stopping. Including their latest blowout loss to Utah, they have lost their last three games by a combined score of 132-34. The Cardinal have no running backs left on the roster and are forced to use a safety and full backs to fill, all while their coach continues to be on the hot seat

A win here would show that this team still has some fight in them, but a loss would likely signify the inevitable of Shaw being on his way out, and possibly having lost the locker room. While they can no longer make a bowl game, they can finish out this season with some dignity. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Stanford opens up as an underdog for their Week 11 matchup against Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah

By Kevin Borba
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Three ranked teams on upset alert in Week 11

By Kevin Borba
: Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers fights for a ball with Harrison Ingram #55 of the Stanford Cardinals during the second half of the game at American Family Field on November 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Basketball

Stanford hoops loses on the diamond against Wisconsin

By Kevin Borba
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Best Week 11 college football bets

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

What to expect from Stanford at Utah

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

If Stanford Loses at Utah, Should They Fire Head Coach David Shaw?

By Marco Martinez
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

Blake Martinez announces retirement from the NFL

By Kevin Borba