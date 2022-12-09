Skip to main content

Stanford Quarterback Tanner McKee Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Stanford Quarterback Tanner McKee enters the NFL Draft.

Tanner McKee came to Stanford as a 4-star recruit. Prior to attending Stanford, he went on a two-year LDS mission in Brazil. 

He started his career at Stanford two years after his initial class, that featured notable names such as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. He was actually the 5th ranked pocket quarterback behind Lawrence, J.T. Daniels as pocket quarterbacks, and also behind Justin Fields. 

He started a total of 21 games and appeared in 23 games while at Stanford. He threw for a total of 5,336 yards on 63% completion percentage, 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, and a 131.5 passer rating. He didn't win as much as he'd like at Stanford, but he showed enough to NFL scouts that made him feel comfortable to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. 

McKee will likely be around the 4th to 5th ranked quarterback in the draft class depending on which site you look at for ranking the quarterback class. He is a quarterback that is able to complete passes on all levels of the field, has enough arm strength to make throws down the field, outside the numbers, and even has the mobility to extend plays with his legs. His athleticism is underrated. He will likely be drafted between rounds 2-4. Similar range as previous Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. 

With McKee entering the draft, it leaves Stanford with a big need at the quarterback position, luckily for Stanford, today they added 4-Star quarterback Myles Jackson. The Long Beach native announced he will re-classify to the 2023 class, and will be on campus in June. The quarterbacks competing to replace Tanner McKee will be Sophmore Ashton Daniels, Junior Ari Patu who has a redshirt year and Myles Jackson the 4 start commit. 

