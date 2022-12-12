Skip to main content

Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris announces commitment to Iowa State

Former four-star Arlen Harris has found his next destination
After spending one year, and recording just two carries at Stanford, former four-star running back Arlen Harris has announced where he will be playing his college football come next season.

The Missouri native announced his intentions to transfer during October, and is one of 16 Cardinal players to enter their name into the transfer portal. He took to Twitter last week announcing that he planned on visiting both Iowa and Iowa State, and announced his decision on Sunday that Iowa State was the right fit for him. 

In an interview with 247Sports, Harris expressed how much he enjoyed his Iowa State visit saying:

“I would just say how authentic and real everyone was. The first go round in this recruiting process, I did get offered by Iowa State, but, I guess, just the connection wasn’t there as well then, as it is now. Just talking to Coach Scheelhaase, Coach Campbell, and Coach Waters, they’ve truly just drawn me in. I really liked it. I loved the coaches, love the environment, and I’m just excited to go see more, and it really just drew me back.”

As a recruit and the No. 337 ranked player in the country, Harris accumulated 22 offers from notable programs such as Arkansas, Florida, and Iowa State. 

