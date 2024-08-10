Stanford's Irvin Ready to Seize Opportunity to be Lead Ball Carrier in Palo Alto
Entering the 2024 season, Stanford will have a chip on its shoulder, looking to work its way back towards glory after a 3-9 campaign in 2023. While it is a new year in a new conference, a large majority of the key pieces will return for 2024, providing some momentum for a smoother transition. Nothing is yet set in stone, but there should be more clarity this season at multiple spots with important veterans returning. One player who will look to cement his spot and add his position to the list of solidified spots is running back Sedrick Irvin.
Irvin, entering his second season with the Cardinal, found himself fighting for playing time last year with running backs E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins establishing themselves as the main backfield options. With Smith having transferred to Texas A&M and Filkins not on the team anymore, Irvin will enter the season as the expected starter, where he will look to not only build off of his 113 yards from last year but look to become one of the best running backs in the country.
A three-star recruit coming out of Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida, Irvin finished his high school career with 2,770 rushing yards and 39 scores, adding 487 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, and helped lead the Explorers to a state championship. An all-state and an all-county Academic Athletic Achievement award winner, Irvin left Florida as one of Columbus’ most decorated players and after seeing limited time during his first campaign in Palo Alto, is eager to make some major noise in year two and create a legendary legacy for himself at Stanford.
Last year was a learning year for the Cardinal, but with a full season of experience under their belt in second year head coach Troy Taylor’s system, players like Irvin will go into this year more equipped to see sustained success and bring the winning ways back to Stanford football.