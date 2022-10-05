Stanford to be without star corner Kyu Blue Kelly against Oregon State

Things are not going well for Stanford at the moment, and they are continually getting worse as each day goes by.

Flashback to Week 2, the Cardinal lost a game against USC in which they very well could have won if it were not for turnovers. After the game, we learned that star running back E.J. Smith was banged up. The way that was presented to the media was there was a chance he could come back, but following the bye week and the loss to Washington, we later learned he was out for the year.

The loss to Washington was tough as again turnovers and sacks allowed plagued Stanford, and injuries to both offensive tackles didn't help much either. This past week was the worst game Stanford had this season, getting completely boat raced by Oregon.

The avalanche of bad news continued after the loss, as head coach David Shaw announced to the media on Tuesday that star corner and anchor of the defense, Kyu Blue Kelly, will miss the Oregon State game with an injury. Shaw did express hope that Kelly will be able to return for Stanford's game next week against rival, Notre Dame.

As it stands right now, Oregon State is a touchdown favorite over the Cardinal.