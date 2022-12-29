Skip to main content

Stanford transfer Nicholas Toomer plans to visit Indiana

The Stanford DB may be one step closer to finding his new home
After electing to commit to Stanford over Indiana coming out of high school, defensive back Nicholas Toomer may be giving the Hoosiers a second chance as a transfer. 

The Georgia native and former three-star recruit will be in Bloomington next week for an official visit, a move that he reportedly feels comfortable with according to an interview with 247Sports. Indiana was the only other school that Toomer officially visited as a recruit, and he still speaks highly of the staff saying:

“I’m very comfortable with the IU staff,” he said. “They have always been very genuine and open with me throughout recruiting, so I respect that a lot. Even when I chose Stanford the first time my relationship with them wasn’t hindered. They respected my decision and wished me the best.”

He expressed that while the pitch is the same for the most part, there is a tad more of a push to make him a Hoosier due to his experience saying:

“The message has been the same as they had when I was in high school, only there’s more of an urgency because of my experience in college football thus far,” he said when asked what IU has been saying to him. “They feel like I can be an asset. They have not promised me anything except the opportunity to compete, which is all I can ever ask for in a school.”  

During his four years at Stanford, Toomer appeared in 21 games with five starts. He notched 29 career tackles, five pass break-ups, and one tackle for loss. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and is one of 16 players that the Cardinal have lost to the transfer portal. 

