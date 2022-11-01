Stanford's offense ranks as one of the worst offenses in the country

If you have watched this Stanford team each and every week, you of all people have noticed how inconsistent and underwhelming the offense has been.

But I'm not sure you realize how ineffective this unit has been this season. To be fair, they are without their two top running backs, have had offensive line issues, and are without their best receiver.

However, even when those players were healthy, things were not much different as the offense has been hindered by poor play calling and schematics all season. Now I for one knew that this offense was never going to be comparable to the 2019 LSU offense by any means, but I will say that when I came across their "opponent-adjusted EPA/play" I was shocked to see how poor they ranked. The Cardinal ranked No. 10 in the worst offenses in all of the Power 5 among teams such as Colorado, Northwestern, and Iowa who I have called the worst offense since the invention of the forward pass.

Now, you are probably wondering what in the hell adjusted EPA/play is, don't worry I got you. Expected Points in football provides an estimation as to how many points a team is expected to score on a possession on average given the situation that they find themselves in. Things such as yard line, down and distance, time left and more are all considered.

Now what does this tell us about Stanford? For starters, and I have been saying this all year, the current offensive system is not complimentary of the personnel. The slow mesh/RPO look forces a mediocre at best offensive line to block longer than they can, it's forcing Tanner McKee to have to throw into tight windows, and defenses really don't have to worry about McKee running which defeats part of the purpose of the look. It is also extremely representative as to how many wasted possessions Stanford has, as in pretty much every loss outside of the Oregon game, the Cardinal wasted prime opportunities to score to either tie or take a lead. After missing on those chances they would go on to fall behind by double digits.

It is never a good thing when your kicker is your best offensive weapon.

When your offense is in the same conversation as Iowa, Colorado, Boston College, and Northwestern some self-reflection is required. In terms of this season, I'm not sure the offense is salvageable. The only solutions I can see helping would be to use Elijah Higgins in a Deebo Samuel role, or to move reserve quarterback Ashton Daniels to running back for the time being.

Long term, there needs to be a change at offensive coordinator, play calling, and a realistic evaluation of what the personnel is capable of. We hear coaches preach complimentary football all the time, and that is something that should easily apply to their play calling. I think it is fair to say that the offense is not complimentary, and considering this is looking like the fourth losing season in five years it doesn't feel like too far of a stretch to say that offensive staff changes are needed.