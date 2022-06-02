Stanford's Week 2 matchup viewed as a must-watch game

Skip to main content
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Can Stanford pull off the upset against USC for a second year in a row?

In what turned out to be a less meaningful game than many expected, the Stanford Cardinal went into The Coliseum and upset the No. 14 USC team 42-28. 

The loss led to the firing of USC's Clay Helton, and also has led to the rematch against the revamped USC program as a very interesting Week 2 matchup according to 247Sports who ranked the top 10 Pac-12 matchups of 2022. Here is what they said about this upcoming seasons's matchup:

To pull off the upset, the Cardinal will need a huge showing from their defense which ranked No. 114 in total defense last season. If you live under a rock and haven't heard, USC not only went out and hired Lincoln Riley, but has brought in an amazing transfer class headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams, receiver Jordan Addison, and running back Travis Dye. Not to mention, the Trojans also swiped former Cardinal running back Austin Jones from the portal as well.

It will be a very tall task for Stanford to upset what could be anywhere from a top 10 to a top five team in the nation early on in the season.

