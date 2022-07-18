Tanner McKee named to Maxwell Award watch list

With college football on the horizon, the preseason award watch lists are being released and Tanner McKee was included as apart of one of the most prestigious in the sport.

McKee was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is the award given to the college football player seen as the best all-around player in the nation. This award also typically foreshadows who will win the Heisman trophy.

Some other notable players that were included were Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, and of course last year's winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

McKee will need to have an elite year to even be in contention for the award when things are all said and done, as notable players such as Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, and Stanford's own Andrew Luck are among the many successful quarterbacks to have won it recently.

Having all of his weapons at receiver and tight end return will surely help McKee's case in 2022, but he will need to make better decisions and not try to force things, while also hoping that his offensive line is able to improve and keep him upright.

In 2021, McKee passed for over 2,300 yards, while throwing 15 touchdowns, and completing 65% of his passes.