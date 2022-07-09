Skip to main content
The 10 remaining Pac-12 schools expected to stick together

Even with all the rumors of other conferences like the Big 12 and ACC looking to poach Pac-12 schools there is an expectation that they stick together

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the college football world expecting the Pac-12 conference to fold after the departure of USC and UCLA, the remaining members of the conference seem to think otherwise. 

Despite rumors that the Big 12 and Big Ten were perhaps going to target and attempt to pick off some of the remaining Pac-12 schools, insider John Canzano was told otherwise. Canzano expressed his own confidence in the conference remaining together saying:

The talk about the Big 12 Conference poaching Arizona, ASU, Utah and Colorado is dramatically overstated. I don’t blame the Big 12 for angling and dreaming about possibly adding a Pac-12 university. I don’t blame conference universities for making a contingency plan. But I’m convinced that the Pac-12’s remaining 10 members are galvanized right now.

But even more interesting, Canzano asked two anonymous athletic directors from the Pac-12 about how they felt in regards to the chances of the conference remaining intact, and they both expressed more confidence than the rest of the country. While one of them said they were "confident" the other added a little tease as apart of their statement saying:

“Feel very confident — and we have good options.”

Even with the confidence of these two members, there is always a chance that another conference throws some money at a school that is too much to refuse. It will be interesting to see if and when the Pac-12 decides to start attempting to make some additions of their own from other conferences, or if they will partner up with a conference. Regardless of what they decide, there is simply no way that the conference can survive with just 10 members and will in fact need to make a move. 

