UC Regents to consider attempting to block UCLA move to Big Ten

The University of California Board of Regents held an hour-long public hearing Wednesday to discuss their concern over UCLA’s plan to flee the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The biggest headline coming out of the meeting was the fact that one member suggested that the board could possibly overturn the decision, and prevent UCLA from leaving. The meeting comes just a month after California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his frustrations with the lack of transparency when it came to UCLA's decision to make such a big decision.

During the presentation it was estimated that the Pac-12’s expected revenue would take a huge hit, dropping from $500 million to $350 million a year just from USC leaving. This will cost the remaining schools nearly $10 million a year, and UCLA leaving would add cause an even larger loss of revenue for UC Berkeley.

Regent John Perez didn't exactly say that they would block UCLA's decision but he did tell the LA Times in regard to the notion that:

“We’re going to look at what all the different options look like and then the board will assert itself in terms of what its desired outcome is...”

Pac-12 insider Jon Wliner doesn't think there is a high possibility that the move will be blocked, but he did say it isn't out of the question.