USC opens as 9-point favorite against Stanford

Both Stanford and USC were able to handle their Week 1 FCS opponents with ease, but their upcoming Week 2 matchup is one of the most intriguing matchups of the week.

Despite USC being ranked as the No. 14 team (likely to improve), the Trojans are viewed as just a 9-point favorite over the Cardinal according to the SI Sportsbook.

As expected, USC's offense looked explosive in their 66-14 win over Rice, but their defense did seem to have a little issue defending the run before they were able to force four interceptions and pull away. Stanford on the other hand started off hot with an E.J. Smith 89-yard touchdown, but cooled off at times. They also struggled with turnovers as they gave the ball away four times, three of which coming via fumble.

In the end Stanford was able to pull away for the 41-10 victory, but there were definitely moments where they sputtered.

If they can continue to establish the run, and not commit boneheaded turnovers they have a prime opportunity to knock off USC.