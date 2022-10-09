WATCH: Brycen Tremayne makes an amazing circus catch to haul in a touchdown

Around this time a year ago, Stanford receiver Brycen Tremayne was recovering from a horrific leg injury.

Fast forward to now, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher is building some steam and looking to help Stanford snap a three game losing streak. After a slow start through the first four games with just eight catches and no touchdowns, the Los Angeles native hauled in his first touchdown catch of the year and it may be in contention for one of the best of the year.

Tremayne was able to climb the ladder and haul in the touchdown catch with a defender hanging all over him. His catch extended Stanford's lead to 10, in a game that looks the Cardinal have finally exercised their lethargic start demons.

Stanford is in position to beat their first FBS opponent since last season when they pulled off the upset over Oregon. If Tremayne and his fellow pass catchers can continue to get hot, they have a chance to turn around what has been a disappointing start to the year.