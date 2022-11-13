WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah

Altering getting off to what appeared to be a strong start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead on the No. 13 Utah Utes, the Cardinal would fizzle out and give up 42 unanswered points.

Plagued by mediocrity on offense and a horrible run defense, Stanford was absolutely embarrassed the rest of the way. For the third straight game the defense surrendered at least 279 yards rushing, while the Stanford offense was only able to manufacture 177 total yards of offense.

According to 247Sports, not counting the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, Stanford has not won a game in November since 2018. This also marks the tenth game that the Cardinal have lost in November under head coach David Shaw (not including 2020) by a total score of 401-146. Coach Shaw addressed the media in a very somber way after the game, take a look at what he had to say.