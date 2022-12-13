Skip to main content

WATCH: Troy Taylor explains why he picked Stanford

Troy Taylor is all in as the next coach at Stanford
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After David Shaw made the extremely tough decision to step away from being the head coach at Stanford, it left many people wondering if the program was salvageable.

Not in the sense that it would end, but more so in the sense of what coach is up for the job of bringing this program into the modern era of college football and making it nationally relevant again. A task that seems extremely tall from an outside perspective, but in hearing new head coach coach Troy Taylor talk, he definitely seems to be up for the challenge.

The mastermind behind one of the FCS' top offenses is now the head coach at Stanford, and during his first press conference on Monday explained why he knows Stanford is the place for him. Even going as far to call it his "final destination". His responses to all of the questions he fielded were impressive, but the one that stood out to me the most was why he chose Stanford, a difficult job, that also happens to be the biggest rival of his alma mater. 

While this is still early in the honeymoon phase, Taylor needs to build his staff quickly and also figure out some transfer portal and recruiting prospects. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Troy Taylor and his family
Football

WATCH: Troy Taylor explains why he picked Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ricky Miezan (45) tackles UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Ricky Miezan to transfer to Virginia to play Lacrosse

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Klayton Adams to join Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford as offensive line coach

By Kevin Borba
Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. (11) celebrates a fumble recovery in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Football

Transfers that Troy Taylor and Stanford should pursue

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

WATCH: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor talks to the media for the first time

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_13349592
Football

Three observations from Troy Taylor's first press conference as the Stanford head coach

By Kevin Borba
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell high-fives with fans as entering the field with the team before the home coming game against West Virginia in the Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State
Football

Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris announces commitment to Iowa State

By Kevin Borba