WATCH: Troy Taylor explains why he picked Stanford

After David Shaw made the extremely tough decision to step away from being the head coach at Stanford, it left many people wondering if the program was salvageable.

Not in the sense that it would end, but more so in the sense of what coach is up for the job of bringing this program into the modern era of college football and making it nationally relevant again. A task that seems extremely tall from an outside perspective, but in hearing new head coach coach Troy Taylor talk, he definitely seems to be up for the challenge.

The mastermind behind one of the FCS' top offenses is now the head coach at Stanford, and during his first press conference on Monday explained why he knows Stanford is the place for him. Even going as far to call it his "final destination". His responses to all of the questions he fielded were impressive, but the one that stood out to me the most was why he chose Stanford, a difficult job, that also happens to be the biggest rival of his alma mater.

While this is still early in the honeymoon phase, Taylor needs to build his staff quickly and also figure out some transfer portal and recruiting prospects.