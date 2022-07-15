Skip to main content
Where every Pac-12 team is projected to finish among all 131 teams

Where every Pac-12 team is projected to finish among all 131 teams

The Pac-12 schools are scattered throughout the rankings with some near the top and others near the bottom

The Pac-12 schools are scattered throughout the rankings with some near the top and others near the bottom

This upcoming 2022 season will be one the last seasons of college football as we know it after all the conference realignment moments begin to start happening. 

Whether the Pac-12 is even in existence in a couple years is unknown, but what we do know is that the conference will have one of its most competitive seasons in recent memory with the revamped USC program coming to play, Oregon looking to take the next step, and Utah being viewed as one of the best teams in the country. 

Athlon Sports released their rankings of all 131 teams in the country and where they project teams to finish after the national championship in January. Let's take a look at where each Pac-12 school is expected to finish.

92. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

79. Arizona State

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.

78. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

67. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

64. Cal

USATSI_17062985

59. Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

52. Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) reaches out for extra yardage against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

46. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

39. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

10. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) and quarterback Ty Thompson (17), right, throw the ball before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.

9. USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

8. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

