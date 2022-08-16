Skip to main content

Where Stanford's opponents rank in the AP Poll

Stanford certainly has one of the toughest schedules in the country
With all of the offseason talk of realignment, we are now finally getting down to the nitty-gritty of the college football season. 

Kickoff for Week 0 is just 11 days away, and there are just 18 days between us and Stanford football. On Monday, the AP Poll released their preseason top-25, and there were the usuals atop the poll as Alabama was No. 1 for the ninth time, Ohio State at No. 2, and the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3. However, that is not the purpose of this article, the thing that caught my attention was the amount of teams that Stanford has to play that are ranked.

In total, there are five opponents ranked, with four of them being ranked within the top-15. UCLA was also on the outside looking in as a team that was receiving votes, which means Stanford could very well play six ranked teams in 2022. For a team like Stanford who is hoping to bounce back and avoid a worst case scenario season, that can certainly be an intimidating number. Let's take a look of where each of their five ranked opponents ranked in the preseason AP Poll. 

25. BYU

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

14. USC

Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

11. Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

7. Utah

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

5. Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium
