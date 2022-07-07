Skip to main content
Where Tanner McKee ranks on On3's NFL big board

Where Tanner McKee ranks on On3's NFL big board

Tanner McKee is going into the 2022 season with major NFL buzz

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McKee is going into the 2022 season with major NFL buzz

While many outlets such as Athlon and databases such as ESPN's FPI are predicting another down year for Stanford, there is some optimism surrounding the skillset of Cardinal signal caller, Tanner McKee.

The now junior is looking to prove the doubters wrong, turn around the struggling program, and maybe even boost his draft stock in the process. When it comes to this next NFL Draft class, there are currently only two solidified quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. 

This gives room for players like McKee, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke to battle it out for the QB3 spot in the draft class. 

As it stands right now, many outlets like On3 are giving McKee the nod as QB3 in the class, as they ranked him as their No. 17 overall prospect on their preseason top 50 big board for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The aforementioned Young and Stroud came in as the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, with Levis bringing up the rear for the quarterbacks, being ranked as the No. 48 prospect. 

McKee is looking to build off his first season as the starter that saw him throw for over 2,300 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. 

In This Article (4)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks on On3's NFL big board

By Kevin Borba10 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford QB target Dylan Lonergan projected to commit to Alabama

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium
Football

How Notre Dame's decision could impact Stanford

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Athlon Sports predicts a losing season for Stanford

By Kevin BorbaJul 6, 2022
A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC & Pac-12 in talks to form a "loose partnership"

By Kevin BorbaJul 6, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in the updated ESPN FPI

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Esquer and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet before the game at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Ryan Bruno makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

The Big 12 looking to possibly add six Pac-12 teams

By Kevin BorbaJul 5, 2022