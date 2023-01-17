Skip to main content

Christian McCaffrey Leads 49ers Backfield in Wild Card Win

Christian McCaffrey was ready for the playoff game and he showed out!

I projected McCaffrey to have over 120 yards and a touchdown he rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries for an average of 7.9 yards per carry with a long of 68 yards. He also had 17 yards receiving. McCaffrey was hungry for the ball every time he touched the ball he was gaining positive yards even on plays where there was nothing there for him to get. 

McCaffrey led all running backs in yards after contact, breaking 7 tackles and gaining 89 yards after contact! He averaged 5.93 yards after contact, which led the NFL during the weekend. 

McCaffrey was definitely a big part of why the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23. In the second half, McCaffrey was the go-to guy in the run game. Kyle Shanahan called his number during the first few drives to get the lead and after that, the entire offense was unlocked. 

I expected more work in the passing game for McCaffrey but, the 49ers used him when they needed him the most and he came through and made the Seahawks pay. The 49ers are going to be playing either the Cowboys or the Buccaneers in the Divisional round and that is when his number may be called more than 17 times during the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

17 touches and being that productive in the Wild Card round is amazing, he also had the ability to rest throughout the 4th quarter, so he will have fresh legs with a full 7 days of rest prior to the divisional round. 

In This Article (2)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey Leads 49ers Backfield in Wild Card Win

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 48-14.
Football

Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan as head coach amid NFL rumors

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

The four best fits for Stanford's Tanner McKee in the NFL Draft

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor
Football

Athlon Sports predicts Stanford to be the worst team in the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback (14) Tavita Pritchard stands alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeated the Cardinal 41-17.
Football

Reports confirm that Jim Harbaugh and Denver Broncos have "Strong Mutual Interest"

By Kevin Borba
sAK3PpjT_400x400-2
Football

Stanford offers Harvard offensive line transfer Mason Williams

By Kevin Borba
Harvard dude
Football

Stanford set to host Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank

By Kevin Borba
Terry Heffernan, Stanford offensive line coach
Football

Terry Heffernan hired as Virginia's offensive line coach

By Kevin Borba