Dalton Schultz's Big Thursday Night Game

Dalton Schultz made a few plays that stood out on Thursday night football.

The former Stanford standout had a monster game on Thursday. He showed why some call Stanford the "Tight End University". They are always producing tight ends that are among the best in the NFL.

Dalton Schultz helped the Dallas Cowboys to a big win over the Tennessee Titans. Schultz had 7 receptions for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns. The cherry on top of one of his leaping grabs, Schultz signaled to the defender he was too small to guard him. Schultz battled injuries at the beginning of the year, but since his return has become a key part of the Cowboy's offense and one of starting quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite targets. 

On the season Schultz has 53 receptions for 544 yards and 5 touchdowns. Thursday night marked his second two touchdown game of the season. It also is the fourth time in his career that he has had two touchdowns in a game. 

For his career, Schultz has 207 receptions, 2,039 yards, and 17 touchdowns in 5 seasons. The majority of his production has come in the past three seasons. Schultz has put himself to get a good payday in the off-season. He was given the franchise tag last off-season. He's played through a knee injury and has still managed to be productive. The Stanford Alum should be getting a nice contract and teams should be after him as an undrafted free agent. Schultz should put himself in the top 5 in pay for tight ends, he has had the production to match the payday. 

Fantasy Outlook 

If you are in the fantasy championship you are extremely happy with the production of Schultz. A 25-point fantasy game will definitely help you win the championship for bragging rights. That is what a Stanford Alum will do for you to help you on the biggest stage. 

