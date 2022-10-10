Skip to main content

Multiple NFL teams gauging the likeness of a Christian McCaffrey trade

The rumors around a trade involving Christian McCaffrey are begging to swirl
After news broke that the Carolina Panthers have decided to part ways with head coach Matt Rhule, the sharks already began circling with trade inquiries about star running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to reports by Michael Balko, there have already been 4-6 teams that have reached out to the Panthers about McCaffrey with one of those teams being the Buffalo Bills. 

The former Cardinal is having a bounce back year after being plagued by injury over the past couple seasons, playing just 15 games since 2020. He has rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns through the first fives games of the season, while adding 26 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind this is coming with one of the worst coaches and quarterbacks in the NFL holding him back. 

He has spent six seasons with the team, making the playoffs just once during his rookie season. If and when he is moved, he may get an opportunity to finally play for a contender. Aside from the Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams that are viewed as potential good fits. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Multiple NFL teams gauging the likeness of a Christian McCaffrey trade

By Kevin Borba

