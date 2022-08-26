Skip to main content
WATCH: Davis Mills flashes the arm strength in preseason victory of San Francisco 49ers

WATCH: Davis Mills flashes the arm strength in preseason victory of San Francisco 49ers

The former Cardinal quarterback is shining in the preseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The former Cardinal quarterback is shining in the preseason

With the NFL regular season just a couple weeks away, teams are looking to fine tune everything on both sides of the ball while staying healthy in the preseason. 

Someone who has been the talk of the preseason hails from Stanford, as Houston Texans quarterback, Davis Mills, has looked extremely sharp this preseason completing 63% of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns to just one interception in limited action through three games. 

One of his touchdowns that caught the attention of many occurred in Thursday's preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers, that saw Mills complete 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards. He did throw an interception that deflected off his receiver, but he finished his outing on a high note that saw him dart a pass through the 49er defense to Chris Moore. 

Houston, who finished the preseason 3-0, will take open up the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kickoff the regular season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (3)

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Davis Mills

Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Davis Mills flashes the arm strength in preseason victory of San Francisco 49ers

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

The Pac-12 is expected to add schools

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

How Notre Dame & the Pac-12 schools linked with the Big Ten stack up against other schools

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_13528681
Recruiting

Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba
Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) on the field during training camp at Wofford College.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey looking to prove himself in 2022

By Kevin Borba
Quarterback Arch Manning will be headed to Austin. Syndication The Daily Advertiser
Football

Texas commit Arch Manning draws Andrew Luck comparisons

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy announce new golf league, The TGL

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Football

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy form technology-focused startup, TMRW

By Kevin Borba