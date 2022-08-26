WATCH: Davis Mills flashes the arm strength in preseason victory of San Francisco 49ers

With the NFL regular season just a couple weeks away, teams are looking to fine tune everything on both sides of the ball while staying healthy in the preseason.

Someone who has been the talk of the preseason hails from Stanford, as Houston Texans quarterback, Davis Mills, has looked extremely sharp this preseason completing 63% of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns to just one interception in limited action through three games.

One of his touchdowns that caught the attention of many occurred in Thursday's preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers, that saw Mills complete 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards. He did throw an interception that deflected off his receiver, but he finished his outing on a high note that saw him dart a pass through the 49er defense to Chris Moore.

Houston, who finished the preseason 3-0, will take open up the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kickoff the regular season.