Standout players for No. 3 ranked Stanford Cardinal men's soccer
Stanford soccer is rolling. Through six games so far this season, the Cardinal men's team is 5-1 and have ascended in the Top 25 rankings, currently ranked at No. 3 behind West Virginia and Denver. Boasting a talented roster, the Cardinal are on a mission this year, looking to win their first NCAA tournament championship since 2017. Let’s take a look at the top standouts on the team through the first six games of the young season.
MF Shane de Flores - Redshirt sophomore
The current team leader in goals scored with four, de Flores has been arguably the best overall player for Stanford so far this year, having started all six games and totaling 428 minutes while contributing one assist. For the year, de Flores has the most points on the team with nine and has taken 14 shots, with seven being on goal. In Stanford’s most recent game against UC Riverside, de Flores had an assist and was a big part of the team’s 3-0 win.
MF Zach Bohane - Sophomore
In six starts, Bohane is second on the team in points, having seven so far, and has scored twice while also contributing three assists. Taking 18 shots, Bohane has had 10 on goal. Starting the match against UC Riverside, Bohane scored a goal on three shots. Named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team last year, Bohane has become a key fixture to Stanford’s starting 11 early on in his career.
MF Will Reilly - Junior
A part of the dynamic Stanford midfield as well, Reilly has started every match thus far, totaling 493 minutes and has scored two goals while also contributing two assists, putting him at third on the team with six points. Taking 10 shots, four have been on goal. In the team’s game against UC Riverside, Reilly played 85 minutes and recorded an assist while taking only one shot.
G Rowan Schnebly - Redshirt Freshman
Now in his second season as the starting keeper for the Cardinal, Schnebly has made 10 saves and has allowed five goals in 532 minutes. He also has two clean sheets, getting them against both Cal State Fullerton and in the most recent game against UC Riverside. His career accolades include being named to the Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Best XI Second Team and the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.
MF Fletcher Bank - Junior
Bank has been a real workhorse for Stanford so far, starting all six games and playing in 508 minutes where he has scored one goal and contributed two assists, having scored four total points on the season. Having taken seven shots, three were on goal. Against UC Riverside, Bank played 82 minutes and took two shots. As a sophomore last year, he was named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, a CSC Academic All-District selection and a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll Selection.