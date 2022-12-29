Former Stanford Cardinal Brook Lopez in the mix for 2023 DPOY

Former Stanford Center Brook Lopez, who averaged 16 points, 1.9 blocks, 7.1 rebounds, in 53 games played while at Stanford.

Following his illustrious career on the Farm, Lopez was drafted with the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA draft. Lopez has put together a great career in the NBA. During the 2013 season Lopez earned his only All-Star honors and during the 2021 season his first and only NBA Championship.

In his 15th season Lopez is playing the best defense he has ever played. It's a key reason the Milwaukee Bucks have a 22-11 record. Lopez during his 15th season is averaging 15 points a game, 6 rebounds and a career high 2.9 blocks per game. During this season Lopez has played the most minutes per game since he was 27, now 34. Averaging 31.2 minutes per game at this age where normally centers start to slow down or get pushed out of the NBA.

The Bucks defensively lead the NBA in defensive rating 106.8 points per 100 possessions and opponent effective field goal percentage at 50.7%. This is due to Lopez's ability to step out and guard pick and rolls and be able to recover and affect shots at the rim. Lopez is leading the NBA in blocks at 81 for the year.

Due to the stellar defensive play from Lopez he is now the favorite in betting odds to win the defensive player of the year. He is very deserving of the play, his hard work and dedication to his craft to get better at the things that limited him as a player have him in position to win the defensive player of the year.