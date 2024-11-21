Former Stanford football signing announces he is decommitting from program
Expected to be a Cardinal, the former PWO will now return to the recruiting scene.
Sometimes the players that are recruited end up changing their minds, which is what happened earlier this week for former commit Tommy Lafayette. After committing to Stanford in late June, running back Tommy Lafayette has recently reversed his decision, announcing on his X/Twitter account on Wednesday that he was decommitting from the Cardinal.
For reasons not yet fully known, Lafayette said on his Twitter account that due to recent circumstances, he was decommitting from the school and reopening his recruitment.
Lafayette was originally recruited by Duke, Army, Columbia, Northwestern and Navy, in addition to Stanford. The reason for Lafayette's decision is unknown at this time.
