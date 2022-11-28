Skip to main content

Four-star tight end Walker Lyons announces decommitment from Stanford following David Shaw news

The Cardinal lost their highest rated recruit
Following the announcement that head coach David Shaw is stepping down, the Cardinal are beginning to see the impact of that decision.

Shaw, who had been the head coach for 12 years told the media in his post-game press conference following the loss to BYU on Saturday, that he had come to a decision to to step away from being the head coach. The decision wasn't too surprising considering the program had just finished what was their third losing season in the last four years, but even despite the struggles they were still recruiting well.

Their prized recruit of the 2023 class, was Folsom native and four-star tight end, Walker Lyons who took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is decommiting following the news. 

Lyons ranks as the No. 115 player in the country, No. 5 TE in the country, and the No. 10 player in the country. 

His post does say that he is still considering Stanford, which likely means he will be waiting to see who is the next coach before crossing the Cardinal off his list.

