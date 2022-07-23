Skip to main content
Stanford and Vanderbilt make up top two of three-star big man Carter Lang

It is between Vanderbilt and Stanford for the big man out of Virginia
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford basketball is looking to build up their 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks as the No. 16 class in the country thanks to their lone five-star commit Kanaan Carlyle, and they have a prime opportunity to land a big man to compliment him. 

Three-star center out of Charlottesville, Virginia Carter Lang took to Twitter earlier in the week to announce that he had trimmed his list of schools down to two. The other school on the list with Stanford was Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-9 Lang ranks as the No. 132 player in the country, No. 18 center, and the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. 

Stanford's staff must have made a very strong impression on Lang considering the fact that they offered him just a month ago, and he was willing to no longer consider schools such as SMU, Notre Dame, and Illinois among others. 

He has not announced a commitment date yet, and there are no crystal ball predictions inputted for him yet. 

