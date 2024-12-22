Stanford Commit Flips to Cal Golden Bears
Back on December 14, offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins announced his commitment to the Stanford Cardinal. A week later that commitment is to Stanford's biggest rival, the California Golden Bears.
Ruffins was a freshman for the Nevada Wolf Pack in 2024, starting nine games, and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week after his performance against SMU. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he is a former three-star recruit out of Long Beach Poly High School. On3 gave him an NIL valuation of $122,000.
Cal, like Stanford, struggled with protecting the quarterback this past season, giving up 49 sacks on the year. Famika Anae was named the Bears' new offensive line coach earlier this month.
Stanford gave up 39 sacks, losing a total of 236 yards in the process. That's an average of six yards per sack allowed. Each hit on the QB could be seen as a drive killer with so many yards lost.
For the Cardinal to improve in 2025 and beyond, they're going to have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback, whomever it ends up being, and that starts up front. Having an improved offensive line should also create more of a ground game for the Cardinal to run with (pun intended), and further open up opposing defenses for big plays.
Missing out of Ruffins isn't going to destroy any hopes of improving in 2025, but it's certainly not the direction that Stanford wants to be headed.