Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle to play for Overtime Elite

There are so many new routes to get to the NBA nowadays, whether it be the traditional college route, playing for the G-League Ignite, or one of the newest ways which is Overtime Elite's program.

Overtime is a sports-media company with multiple wealthy investors, such as Jeff Bezos, Kevin Durant and Trae Young.

Five-star point guard and Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle, will be moving on from his high school team to play for Overtime Elite. The program currently has two top-10 projected picks in next year's NBA Draft, and is a way for juniors and seniors in high schoolers or post-grad players up to 20 years old to train in an elite way to prepare them for the next level. Players also get paid salaries of $100,000 should they choose to waive their college eligibility.

The program is split up in three teams that play each other and other prep schools around the country.

The good news for Stanford fans, is that while Carlyle will be joining Overtime Elite he chose to forgo the salary, maintaining his college eligibility. A move that allows for him to still profit off his NIL, but also allows for him to enroll at Stanford should he choose. An option that was unheard of until the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, Nassir Cunningham, elected to choose in April.

Even though he did maintain his eligibility at Stanford, there is room for concern for Stanford due to the fact that there is now no guarantee he sets foot on campus.