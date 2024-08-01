Stanford Football Lands LB Nusi Taumoepeau Commitment
Three-star linebacker Nusi Taumoepeau out of Westlake (Sarasota Springs, Utah) has announced his commitment to Stanford, saying he is all in. Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor also reposted the announcement.
247 Sports has him ranked as the No.70 linebacker in the country, and the No. 8 recruit from Utah in his class. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he is able to rush the passer, but can also fall back into coverage, lending some versatility to how he'll be able to be used as a Cardinal.
Taumoepeau also took visits to Cal, Oklahoma State, Utah, and BYU. He also had offers from Iowa State, Arizona, Boise State, Miami, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV during his recruitment.
The decision came on his 17th birthday.
The folks over at BYU on SI were also very high on Taumoepeau, calling him a "priority target" and "[he] would be one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers that BYU has signed should he pick the Cougars. And in the last few recruiting classes, BYU has signed some talented edge rushers."
For his birthday, Taumoepeau gave Stanford a pretty good present. The Cardinal football program is in rebuilding mode, and the addition of a three-star linebacker that was coveted by numerous other schools is a nice step in the right direction.