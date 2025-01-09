Stanford Football Signs Tight End from Memphis
As Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson likes to say, 'can you smell what The Rock is cooking?' That phrase can be applied to Stanford football so far this offseason, as the roster construction ahead of a crucial 2025 season is full speed ahead. Entering the new year aggressive, having already landed a duo of dynamic wide receivers, the Cardinal made another big signing on Tuesday, landing ex-Memphis tight end Brendan Doyle.
Previously spending two seasons with the Tigers, where he totaled 20 catches for 139 yards and seven touchdowns, Doyle entered the portal as a grad transfer where he will now get the opportunity to compete with incumbent starter Sam Roush to be Stanford's starting tight end.
But with a skillset that makes him as equally skilled at blocking as he is with pass catching, it is quite possible that Doyle could be included in two-tight end sets alongside Roush.
Prior to signing with Memphis, Doyle spent his first two seasons of college football playing at the JUCO level for College of San Mateo, where after playing in only one game in 2021, he broke out in 2022 with 16 catches for 253 yards and five touchdowns.
However, despite a strong campaign, Memphis was the only D-I offer that he received. In his first season at Memphis in 2023, Doyle played in all 13 games for the 10-3 Tigers, amassing seven catches for 34 yards and four touchdowns while helping the team win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over Iowa State.
Originally from Gilroy, Doyle spent the first season of his prep career playing at Gilroy High School before deciding to transfer to Monte Vista Christian for his last three years. Once he joined Monte Vista, Doyle became a standout, earning league MVP honors as a quarterback and linebacker during his senior season in the COVID shortened spring 2021 campaign.
Not receiving any D-I offers right out of high school, Doyle bet on himself and joined San Mateo, one of the best JUCO football teams in the nation to get himself more exposure.
Now making a name for himself in college football, Doyle's opportunity to play at Stanford makes his dream a reality, with the Cardinal eager to make a name for themselves in the Power Four's ACC. Setting his sights on going out strong, Doyle will put his head down and get to work, hoping that his presence will make a major difference in bringing success back to the gridiron on The Farm.