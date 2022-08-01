Stanford lands commitment from defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

Landing a commitment is always satisfying, but landing a recruit over your most hated rival is just unmatched.

That is exactly what happened in the case of three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he would be committing to Stanford over Cal and Arizona.

In an interview with 247Sports, the California native broke down what ultimately allowed for Stanford to surpass Cal as his leader and eventually lead to his commitment saying:

“After the visits were done, I had to reflect on what I really wanted in a school. I wasn’t able to settle on a school until last week but when I weighed everything, Stanford just felt like the right fit for me.”

He also explained what head coach David Shaw told him about going to Stanford saying:

“I really enjoyed being around coach Shaw as well. His main message to me on my visit was at Stanford, you’re going to get top of the line football and the best academics in the world and I can see that. It was a life changing experience for me being up there and learning so much and that’s when I really started to realize what a great overall fit Stanford would be for me.”

Brandt is ranked as the No. 38 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of California.

His commitment marks the fourth commitment for Stanford within the last couple weeks, and also helped Stanford's class slide up to the No. 26 spot in 247Sports' recruiting rankings.