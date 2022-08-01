Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

Stanford lands commitment from defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

Stanford lands their fourth commitment in the past couple weeks
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford lands their fourth commitment in the past couple weeks

Landing a commitment is always satisfying, but landing a recruit over your most hated rival is just unmatched. 

That is exactly what happened in the case of three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he would be committing to Stanford over Cal and Arizona. 

In an interview with 247Sports, the California native broke down what ultimately allowed for Stanford to surpass Cal as his leader and eventually lead to his commitment saying:

“After the visits were done, I had to reflect on what I really wanted in a school. I wasn’t able to settle on a school until last week but when I weighed everything, Stanford just felt like the right fit for me.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also explained what head coach David Shaw told him about going to Stanford saying:

“I really enjoyed being around coach Shaw as well. His main message to me on my visit was at Stanford, you’re going to get top of the line football and the best academics in the world and I can see that. It was a life changing experience for me being up there and learning so much and that’s when I really started to realize what a great overall fit Stanford would be for me.”

Brandt is ranked as the No. 38 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of California. 

His commitment marks the fourth commitment for Stanford within the last couple weeks, and also helped Stanford's class slide up to the No. 26 spot in 247Sports' recruiting rankings. 

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

By Kevin Borbajust now
Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC president reportedly sabotaged Pac-12 expansion before USC's move to Big Ten

By Kevin BorbaJul 30, 2022 4:18 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal coach David Shaw speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Football

David Shaw hints at Stanford being a team ready to make noise this season

By Kevin BorbaJul 30, 2022 3:35 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase is pictured in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Recruiting

Stanford makes top six of Four-star Andrej Stojaković

By Kevin BorbaJul 29, 2022 5:01 PM EDT
Football

David Shaw hopes Stanford will be able to play USC and UCLA in future despite conference change

By Kevin BorbaJul 29, 2022 4:32 PM EDT
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff takes shot at Big 12

By Kevin BorbaJul 29, 2022 12:34 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with forwards Spencer Jones (14) and Neal Begovich (0) after the game against the USC Trojans at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford's Neal Begovich gets surprised with scholarship

By Kevin BorbaJul 27, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

Big Ten views Stanford as one of the schools that would bring value

By Kevin BorbaJul 27, 2022 12:25 PM EDT