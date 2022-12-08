Stanford lands massive commitment from four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

With a ton of concern around the future of the quarterback position at Stanford, the Cardinal received some of the best news imaginable on Thursday.

Four-star quarterback and Long Beach, California native Myles Jackson took to Twitter to announce that he will be playing his college football at Stanford. The 2024 recruit also announced that he will be re-classifying to 2023, which means he will be on campus in June soon providing a huge sigh of relief for Cardinal fans. This of course because there is an assumption that Tanner McKee is departing for the NFL, leaving Stanford with a very thin quarterback room. His decision to skip his senior year and enroll early marks the first time this has has happened since USC's JT Daniels did so.

Jackson, who picked up the offer in November referred to the Stanford offer as a "dream offer".

In light of Stanford's head coaching search that appears to be between Jason Garrett and Troy Taylor, Jackson provides Cardinal fans some optimism as the potential new face of the program.

In an interview with 247Sports, Jackson opened up about his decision saying:

"It's everything you could want in a school and like I said, I'm comfortable with the situation now in terms of waiting to see who the new head coach will be. I heard it could happen soon, they could name someone by the weekend so I'm just being patient on that."

He continued saying:

I actually think the quarterback position is pretty wide open right now so I’m excited about the chance to go in and compete. If I don’t win the job and have to red-shirt, that’s fine. I still feel like I’ll learn a lot and really grow as a quarterback.”

He chose Stanford over schools such as Texas, Washington, and USC. In 11 games this past season, Jackson completed 194-290 passes (67%) for 3,6209 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also added 476 rushing yards and nine more scores.

Assuming McKee leaves, Jackson will be competing with Ari Patu and Ashton Daniels for the starting role.