Stanford makes top six of Four-star Andrej Stojaković

At one point Stanford's basketball team was looking to add to their very impressive 2023 class, but after recent news that five-star Kanaan Carlyle will be playing for Overtime Elite the class may need a new focal point.

Of course Carlyle can still attend Stanford as he maintained his college eligibility, but in this era of college basketball you never know.

That player could very well be four-star wing Andrej Stojaković who ranks as the No. 21 player in the country. A recruit who Stanford would surely love to add due to his great skillset of shooting and getting to the hoop. The Cardinal did receieve some promising news about Stojaković's recruitment via Twitter today, as they were among the six teams that made his finalist.

Stanford will have to battle Oregon, Texas, Duke, and UCLA is the lone school aside form Stanford that he has officially visited. He currently holds four crystal ball predictions in favor of UCLA, but his recruitment at what point was believed to be a battle between Stanford and the Bruins. Duke was a surprising candidate to the top six in the sense that they offered him just a few days ago, but it is hard to not give one of the most prestigious programs a look.

Stojaković is full of potential as he went from unranked to one of the best players in the country in the matter of a year, if Stanford can add him it can get their class back on track and maybe even encourage Carlyle a little more to step on campus.