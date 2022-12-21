Skip to main content

Stanford misses out on three-star corner Solomon Davis

Stanford was unable to swoop in and steal the three-star from Oregon
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Being that the hiring of Troy Taylor was so close to signing day, it is no surprise that Stanford found themselves recruiting with a disadvantage in terms of relationships developed. 

The Cardinal did attempt to make a very late push for three-star corner Solomon Davis out of Covina, California even hosting him for a visit this past weekend with all of the commits. Unfortunately for Stanford, they were unable to convince Davis to play his ball in Palo Alto, as he announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. He joins an Oregon class that ranks No. 8 in the country, and has easily been one of the early signing day winners

While he would have been a great addition to Stanford's class which currently ranks as the No. 53 class in the country, it is understandable that he went with Oregon considering Stanford doesn't have a defensive coordinator or defensive backs coach. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Oregon and Stanford players fight as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon
Recruiting

Stanford misses out on three-star corner Solomon Davis

By Kevin Borba
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes to the field with his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State
Recruiting

Early Signing Day winners: Oregon, Texas among others.

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor and his family
Recruiting

Tracking Stanford football's 2023 recruiting class on early signing day

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Recruiting

Four-star tight end Jaden Platt flips commitment from Stanford to Texas

By Kevin Borba
Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods (top) looks down line as his father Tiger Woods marks his ball during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods and son Charlie shine at PNC Championship despite not winning

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

On3 reportedly expects four-star tight end Jaden Platt to not sign with Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from offensive tackle Charlie Symonds

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor
Football

CBS Sports questions Stanford's hiring of Troy Taylor

By Kevin Borba