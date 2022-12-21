Stanford misses out on three-star corner Solomon Davis

Being that the hiring of Troy Taylor was so close to signing day, it is no surprise that Stanford found themselves recruiting with a disadvantage in terms of relationships developed.

The Cardinal did attempt to make a very late push for three-star corner Solomon Davis out of Covina, California even hosting him for a visit this past weekend with all of the commits. Unfortunately for Stanford, they were unable to convince Davis to play his ball in Palo Alto, as he announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. He joins an Oregon class that ranks No. 8 in the country, and has easily been one of the early signing day winners.

While he would have been a great addition to Stanford's class which currently ranks as the No. 53 class in the country, it is understandable that he went with Oregon considering Stanford doesn't have a defensive coordinator or defensive backs coach.