Stanford set to host four-star tight end Walker Lyons

The former Stanford commit is making his way back to campus
  Author:
  Publish date:

One of the biggest hits Stanford suffered after David Shaw announced he was stepping down as head coach, was their highest ranked commit, Walker Lyons. 

The four-star out of Folsom who ranks as the No. 114 player in the country according to 247Sports was getting major pushes from programs such as Utah, USC, and even BYU after re-opening his recruitment. However, after the announcement that Troy Taylor was taking over as head coach, Lyons may be reconsidering his options.

Lyons among a handful of other recruits such as Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Myles Jackson, and Zak Yamauchi all took to Twitter to announce that they will be taking official visits to Stanford to meet with the new staff. 

As it stands right now, Stanford's class ranks as the No. 5 class in the Pac-12 and the No. 37 class in the country. Adding a player like Lyons could really help them ascend back up the rankings.

It would also be a huge get for Taylor, who has already nabbed one commitment this week in three-star receiver Ismael Cisse

